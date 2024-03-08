UAE, Kuwait Unite in Massive 3.7M Lyrica Pills Bust, Dismantling Drug Trafficking Gang

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have executed a landmark operation against drug trafficking, seizing over 3.7 million pills of Lyrica and apprehending three individuals linked to a notorious trafficking syndicate. This collaborative effort highlights the intensified crackdown on narcotics across the Gulf states, underscoring a shared commitment to public health and safety.

The operation kicked off with a significant arrest in Ajman, UAE, where a suspect was found in possession of 2.75 million Lyrica pills. This event was closely followed by the apprehension of two individuals at Kuwait International Airport, who were caught carrying one million pills of the same narcotic substance.

These arrests were made possible through effective information sharing and coordination between the Interior Ministries of both countries, marking a critical step in dismantling the operations of a well-organized drug trafficking network.

The Dangers of Lyrica Abuse

Lyrica, known scientifically as Pregabalin, is largely prescribed for the treatment of epilepsy and anxiety. However, its potential for abuse has become a growing concern. The drug can induce euphoria, relaxation, and calmness, traits that have contributed to its misuse and associated fatalities, particularly in the UK. The recent seizures underscore the urgent need for stringent measures to curb the illegal circulation and consumption of such narcotics.

Brigadier Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi, director general of the Federal Narcotics Control unit at the UAE's Ministry of Interior, stressed the importance of locating and disrupting the financial channels of criminal networks to effectively combat drug trafficking.

These latest operations align with ongoing efforts by Dubai Customs and other agencies to prevent the trafficking of illegal substances into the UAE, including recent seizures of marijuana and Tramadol pills disguised in mundane shipments.