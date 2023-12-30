en English
Crime

U.S. Prosecutors Forego Second Trial for FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:31 am EST
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been spared a second trial. U.S. prosecutors, in a recent communication to Judge Lewis Kaplan, disclosed their decision not to proceed, stating that the evidence for the additional trial was already on display during the first. The decision marks a pivotal moment in a high-profile legal case that has held the financial world in suspense.

First Trial: A Swift Verdict

In November, a jury unanimously found Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven criminal counts after a brief deliberation period. The charges included wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and money laundering. These were all in relation to the downfall of FTX and its related hedge fund, Alameda Research. Despite his plea of not guilty, the evidence and exhibits presented were deemed sufficient for his conviction.

The Repercussions of FTX’s Collapse

The collapse of FTX sent tremors through the cryptocurrency market, leaving a multitude of investors high and dry. Bankman-Fried’s conviction underscores the potential perils in the unregulated cryptocurrency industry. His crimes resulted in the loss of billions of dollars worth of investors’ funds and amplified a crypto market downturn.

Sentencing and Potential Prison Time

Additional criminal counts from the proposed second trial, including conspiracy to bribe foreign officials and bank fraud, will not affect Bankman-Fried’s sentencing guidelines. The sentencing is scheduled for March 28, with Bankman-Fried potentially facing over a century in prison. Observers suggest that the quick unanimous verdict in the first trial signals a high level of conviction from the jury, indicating that Bankman-Fried is likely to serve a significant portion of his life behind bars.

0
Crime Cryptocurrency United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

