Crime

U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward to Disrupt Hamas’ Financial Mechanisms

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
U.S. Offers $10 Million Reward to Disrupt Hamas’ Financial Mechanisms

The United States State Department has placed a bounty of up to $10 million for information instrumental in disrupting Hamas‘ financial operations. This move comes in response to the terror incursion instigated by Hamas into Israel on October 7, resulting in the tragic loss of nearly 1,200 lives, predominantly civilians, and the abduction of an estimated 240 individuals.

Offering a Reward to Disrupt Hamas’ Financial Operations

The reward is aimed at gathering information on five key financiers of Hamas who have been previously labeled as global terrorists by the U.S. These individuals include Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad ‘Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah. These financiers play a crucial role in managing Hamas’ investment portfolio and are responsible for transferring significant funds to the organization, including its military wing.

Targeting the Financial Infrastructure of Hamas

The bounty is part of a wider strategy to target Hamas’ financial infrastructure. This includes its sources of revenue, major donors, financial institutions, front companies, and criminal schemes that benefit the group. The strategy is designed to impede Hamas’ ability to fund its operations and thereby weaken its capacity to instigate harm.

Past Intelligence on Hamas’ Financial Operations

Despite previous intelligence acquired by Israeli agencies on Hamas’ financial operations, which could potentially have helped in curtailing the group’s funding, no action was taken. This was based on the assumption that Hamas was more focused on governance than conflict. However, this approach is now being critically re-evaluated following the devastating attacks carried out by Hamas.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

