U.S. Marshals Arrest Suspect in Clayton County Shooting Case

Charles Wise, the 71-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in Clayton County, Georgia in July 2022, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Sparks, Nevada. The capture came in the wake of an extensive investigation, following a series of leads that pointed to Wise's possible residence in the Sparks area, near Reno, Nevada. The arrest, executed on January 26, 2024, was facilitated by the U.S. Marshals' regional office in Atlanta.

Details of the Crime

The incident, which unfolded on July 21, 2022, resulted in the death of Wise's girlfriend, 34-year-old Monique Miles, and the injury of another man who survived the assault. Wise allegedly shot Miles multiple times, causing fatal injuries. The motive behind the shooting remains undisclosed by the police.

Charges Against Wise

Following his arrest, Wise now faces a litany of charges, including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Clayton County Police Department has confirmed these charges.

Next Steps

Currently, Wise is in custody in Nevada, awaiting extradition back to Georgia. The legal proceedings will commence once he is extradited, putting him on trial for the charges he faces, with the most serious being murder with malice. The outcome of this case could serve as a stern reminder of the consequences of violent crime and provide some closure for the victims' families.