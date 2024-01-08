en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

U.S. DOJ and Navy Warn of Fraudsters Exploiting Camp Lejeune Justice Act Claimants

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
U.S. DOJ and Navy Warn of Fraudsters Exploiting Camp Lejeune Justice Act Claimants

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Navy have raised the alarm on fraudulent practices that exploit individuals filing claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) of 2022. These official warnings spotlight scammers posing as government or military officials, who are employing ‘phishing’ scams through emails and phone calls to unlawfully amass personal information and money.

Unmasking the Fraudsters

Particularly alarming is the audacity of these fraudsters – they prey on the victims of an environmental disaster by leveraging their need for justice and compensation. The DOJ and the Navy have unequivocally stated that they will never solicit money or payments from claimants, a strong countermeasure to dispel the scammers’ deceitful narrative.

The Camp Lejeune Case: A Historical Overview

The Camp Lejeune case pertains to an environmental contamination event at the North Carolina Marine Corps base. Between the 1950s and 1985, up to 1 million people were potentially exposed to harmful substances in the water supply. The U.S. government has acknowledged its responsibility for this contamination. The pollutants, including trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), and vinyl chloride, have been associated with an elevated risk of various cancers and other adverse health effects.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act: A Beacon of Hope

Enacted by President Joe Biden in 2022, the CLJA offers a path to legal recourse for a large group of past residents, civilian workers, Marines, and Naval personnel who previously grappled with significant legal hurdles in North Carolina state courts. The Act allows affected individuals to file claims in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The DOJ and the Navy have pledged to review and resolve each claim in a fair and efficient manner, even as they alert claimants to beware of fraudulent schemes.

0
Crime Environmental Science United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
22 seconds ago
Maine's Unseen Red Flags: The Investigation into the State's Deadliest Shooting
On October 25th, 2024, the state of Maine was struck by the deadliest shooting in its history, resulting in the tragic loss of 18 lives and leaving 13 others grievously wounded. The perpetrator, identified as Army reservist Robert Card II, effectively turned the serene locales of a bowling alley and a bar into a chilling
Maine's Unseen Red Flags: The Investigation into the State's Deadliest Shooting
Man Arrested Following Serious Assault in Mullingar, Investigation Underway
1 min ago
Man Arrested Following Serious Assault in Mullingar, Investigation Underway
Bahamas PM Philip Davis Addresses Rising Murder Rate, Stresses on Crime Prevention
2 mins ago
Bahamas PM Philip Davis Addresses Rising Murder Rate, Stresses on Crime Prevention
Nathan Griffith's Domestic Battery Saga Continues: Wife Mayra Oyola Arrested
59 seconds ago
Nathan Griffith's Domestic Battery Saga Continues: Wife Mayra Oyola Arrested
Jarquez Bedford Deemed Competent for Murder Trial: A Case Wrapped in Evidence
1 min ago
Jarquez Bedford Deemed Competent for Murder Trial: A Case Wrapped in Evidence
Welfare Check Uncovers Unlawful Imprisonment and Drug Offenses in Lewisburg, Kentucky
1 min ago
Welfare Check Uncovers Unlawful Imprisonment and Drug Offenses in Lewisburg, Kentucky
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
46 seconds
Study Reveals Brain-Fat Tissue Communication Pathway Central to Aging
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
57 seconds
UK Delays Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill Amid Parliamentary Schedule Clashes and Climate Concerns
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
1 min
North Sea Oil and Gas Bill Delayed Amid Time Constraints and Climate Controversy
President Biden's Civil Rights Claims: A Tale of Controversy and Skepticism
1 min
President Biden's Civil Rights Claims: A Tale of Controversy and Skepticism
Mayor Burnham Urges Labour Leader to Stick to £28 Billion Green Investment
2 mins
Mayor Burnham Urges Labour Leader to Stick to £28 Billion Green Investment
St. Louis Cardinals Appoint Chaim Bloom as Advisor in Strategic Overhaul
2 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Appoint Chaim Bloom as Advisor in Strategic Overhaul
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
3 mins
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
3 mins
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
3 mins
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app