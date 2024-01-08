U.S. DOJ and Navy Warn of Fraudsters Exploiting Camp Lejeune Justice Act Claimants

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Navy have raised the alarm on fraudulent practices that exploit individuals filing claims under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA) of 2022. These official warnings spotlight scammers posing as government or military officials, who are employing ‘phishing’ scams through emails and phone calls to unlawfully amass personal information and money.

Unmasking the Fraudsters

Particularly alarming is the audacity of these fraudsters – they prey on the victims of an environmental disaster by leveraging their need for justice and compensation. The DOJ and the Navy have unequivocally stated that they will never solicit money or payments from claimants, a strong countermeasure to dispel the scammers’ deceitful narrative.

The Camp Lejeune Case: A Historical Overview

The Camp Lejeune case pertains to an environmental contamination event at the North Carolina Marine Corps base. Between the 1950s and 1985, up to 1 million people were potentially exposed to harmful substances in the water supply. The U.S. government has acknowledged its responsibility for this contamination. The pollutants, including trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), and vinyl chloride, have been associated with an elevated risk of various cancers and other adverse health effects.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act: A Beacon of Hope

Enacted by President Joe Biden in 2022, the CLJA offers a path to legal recourse for a large group of past residents, civilian workers, Marines, and Naval personnel who previously grappled with significant legal hurdles in North Carolina state courts. The Act allows affected individuals to file claims in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The DOJ and the Navy have pledged to review and resolve each claim in a fair and efficient manner, even as they alert claimants to beware of fraudulent schemes.