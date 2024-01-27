U.S. Border Patrol Arrests Felons Attempting Illegal Entry Amidst Migrant Surge

U.S. Border Patrol agents have recently conducted a series of significant arrests at the southern border, apprehending several individuals with serious criminal backgrounds attempting to illegally enter the country. Among those arrested were two child sex offenders with prior felony convictions, apprehended near Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Preventing Criminals from Infiltrating Local Communities

The work of the Border Patrol agents has been lauded by U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, who emphasized the significance of their efforts in preventing these criminals from infiltrating local communities. The agents' vigilance and dedication to their duty have ensured that these offenders do not get an opportunity to pose a threat to American citizens.

Additional Arrests in Tucson

Meanwhile, in Tucson, Border Patrol Chief Agent John Modlin reported the arrest of two men with grave felony convictions, including second-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as endangering the welfare of a child. These arrests underscore the crucial role of the border patrol agents in safeguarding the country.

Surge in Migrant Encounters

These arrests come amidst a larger issue at the southern border, where there has been an alarming surge in migrant encounters. In December alone, there were over 302,000 migrant encounters, following a fiscal year that witnessed a record 2.4 million encounters. This surge presents a significant challenge to the border patrol agencies, demanding greater vigilance and resources.

Arrests from FBI Terror Watchlist

The Border Patrol also reported the arrest of 19 individuals on the FBI terror watchlist in December, bringing the total to 50 such arrests in the fiscal year 2024. These arrests come as a stark reminder of the potential threats that exist beyond the border. Former FBI officials have expressed concerns over the potential dangers posed by the influx of military-age foreign nationals at the southern border, highlighting the critical importance of stringent border control measures.