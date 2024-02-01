U.S. Border Patrol Agent Investigated for Inappropriate Conduct Caught on Tape

A U.S. Border Patrol agent is currently under federal scrutiny following the release of a controversial YouTube video by social media personality Danny Mullen. The incident, which has sparked widespread attention, unfolded at a border crossing in Jacumba Hot Springs, California, and involved renowned porn star Holly Day and former Bachelorette contestant Leandro Dottavio.

Controversial Incident Caught on Camera

The video depicts the agent partaking in unprofessional and inappropriate conduct while on duty. Upon learning of Day's occupation as a porn star, the agent allegedly displayed a picture of his genitals on his phone to her and the rest of the group. Furthermore, he is seen kissing Day, despite acknowledging his marital status. The video footage also suggests that the agent may have exposed himself in person.

Investigation Underway

The U.S. Border Patrol has been reached out for comment, and the Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an investigation into the incident. The National Border Patrol Council has validated that the individual in question is indeed a Border Patrol agent. Federal investigators are scrutinizing the incident, which was captured as part of Mullen's YouTube content. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is heading the investigation, confirming the gravity of the incident.

Danny Mullen's Remarks

Danny Mullen, a figure known for his provocative content, expressed that the agent's behavior was inappropriate and unbecoming of his position. Mullen also speculated about the agent's potential dismissal from his job and pondered his possible future in pornography. Mullen has faced criticism for his videos in the past and was arrested in September 2023 related to a separate incident.