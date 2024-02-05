U.S. Assistant Secretary Todd D. Robinson Strengthens International Cooperation Against Transnational Crime

In an effort to solidify the United States’ commitment to tackling transnational organized crime and the rampant illegal narcotics trade, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), Todd D. Robinson, is preparing for a key visit to Peru and Ecuador from February 5-9.

Strengthening Ties with Peru

On February 6, Robinson will engage in a crucial dialogue with Peruvian officials. The aim of this meeting is to explore an enhanced collaboration against the rising tide of transnational organized crime. As part of his itinerary, Robinson will visit the Port of Callao. This visit is intended to review INL’s support in intercepting illicit goods, thereby curbing the trafficking of illegal substances. Furthermore, he will inspect an INL-backed youth substance use program at the Superior Court of Callao/Ventanilla.

Deepening Cooperation with Ecuador

Robinson's journey will continue in Guayaquil and Quito, Ecuador, from February 7-9. The Assistant Secretary will be advancing U.S. support in Ecuador's fight against a recent surge in violence perpetrated by narcotic-criminal groups. Robinson will assess INL-sponsored initiatives that are aimed at improving information exchange and bolstering the efforts of the police and military. In Ecuador, Robinson will be joined by Kevin Sullivan, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

Aiming for a Safer Future

The visit is expected to deepen law enforcement collaboration between the United States and both South American nations. The ultimate goal is to ensure continued security assistance programs, mitigating the impact of transnational crime on these nations. This marks a significant step in the global fight against organized crime, demonstrating the potential power of international cooperation in stemming the tide of violence and illicit activities.