U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Indicted for Child Murder at Fort Leonard Wood

In a tragic turn of events, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Kevin Long stands indicted by a federal grand jury on chilling charges of murder and making a false statement. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in November 2019 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where Long is alleged to have beaten a two-year-old child to death.

A Pattern of Assault

The indictment suggests that the horrific act wasn’t isolated but part of a consistent pattern of assault. The child, unfortunately, was under the care of an uncertified and unauthorized daycare operation run by Long’s wife from their home on the base. The existence of such a facility runs contrary to Army regulations, as Long well knew.

Falsehood and Deception

Adding to the tragedy, Long falsely told investigators he was unaware of the regulations against operating an unauthorized daycare. The deceit raises further questions about the operation of the daycare and the safety measures in place. Despite the presence of official Child Development Centers on the base, it is not yet clear how long the unauthorized daycare had been operating or if the base leadership knew about it.

Long’s Plea and Detention

Long has pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, due to the severity of the allegations, the judge has ordered him to remain detained. Deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community, Long’s plea has done little to sway the court’s decision. Fort Leonard Wood, a major military training facility, now reels under the shadow of this tragic event.

As this story unfolds, the larger question that emerges is of the safety and security measures in place at military bases, particularly for families residing on base. As we delve deeper into this case, we remember the innocent life lost and hope for justice to be served.