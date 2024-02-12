Two Teenagers Shot on I-84 in Portland: Police Search for Answers

In a chilling turn of events, two teenagers fell victim to a shooting on I-84 in Portland. The incident, which took place on the evening of February 12, 2024, has left the community in shock and the police scrambling for answers.

A Threat Realized

The saga began earlier in the night when a young woman, reportedly 17 years old, contacted the police. She alleged that a known individual had arrived at her home, brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot her. As the officers were on the phone with the distressed teenager, they heard the unmistakable sound of gunfire.

A Race Against Time

In the aftermath of the shooting, the 17-year-old victim was discovered with injuries and rushed to the hospital. Miraculously, she is expected to survive. The police, however, are still searching for the second victim, another teenager who was also caught in the crossfire.

The Hunt for Answers

The investigators believe that the shooting was not a random act of violence. They are currently working to piece together the events leading up to the incident, hoping to identify the perpetrator and motive behind the shooting. The suspect remains at large, and no arrests have been made as of now.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, the police are urging anyone with information to come forward. In the meantime, they continue their relentless pursuit of justice for the two teenagers caught in the crosshairs of violence.

Note: While the police investigation is ongoing, the details of the incident are subject to change. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.