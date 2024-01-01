Two Teenagers Remanded for DHL Office Burglary Amid Rising Crime Rates

In a recent development, two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been remanded into custody for their alleged involvement in a masked burglary at a DHL office. The court has ruled that the burglary was a group endeavour, with the suspects accessing the DHL van twice to swipe packages. Despite the recovery of one of the stolen packages, its contents were found missing. The driver of the DHL van and CCTV footage from the vicinity served as crucial evidence in the case.

Burglary Rates Showing an Ascending Trend

This incident doesn’t stand in isolation; it’s part of a much larger trend. The third quarter of 2023 witnessed a staggering 2,441 reported burglary cases. Out of these, 1,121 underwent investigation, 760 were completed and filed, but merely 26 led to charges being instituted. The period saw 276 suspects being detained in connection with theft and burglary, underlining the widespread nature of these crimes.

Broad Picture of Burglary Across the Country

In a similar incident, the police in Colorado reported a burglary at Blue Sky Plumbing. The suspect, attempting to use a rideshare service to escape, was apprehended. A backpack filled with tools worth over $8,600 was recovered from the suspect, who is now facing a felony theft charge along with six misdemeanor charges.

During a 24-hour span from Saturday 10AM through Sunday 10AM, Boston recorded 1 robbery, 3 aggravated assaults, 1 residential burglary, 3 larcenies from a vehicle, 8 other larcenies, and 2 auto thefts. The Boston Police Department, however, highlights that this information is preliminary and should not be considered as official crime statistics.

Charges Laid Down in Fyshwick and Wright Burglaries

An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys face charges following multiple burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright in December. The burglaries reportedly involved stolen vehicles, and items linked to the crimes were recovered during a search warrant. The 18-year-old man was charged with several offenses, including aggravated burglary, while the two boys face charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

While theft and burglary rates are on the rise nationwide, with San Francisco being one of the hardest-hit areas, there has been a marked drop in car burglary rates in the city, particularly in smash and grab incidents. The San Francisco Police Department attributes this decline to their intensified crackdown efforts, which include tracking down repeat offenders and leveraging the media to spread awareness about car theft crackdowns.