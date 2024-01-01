en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Two Teenagers Remanded for DHL Office Burglary Amid Rising Crime Rates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Two Teenagers Remanded for DHL Office Burglary Amid Rising Crime Rates

In a recent development, two teenagers, aged 18 and 19, have been remanded into custody for their alleged involvement in a masked burglary at a DHL office. The court has ruled that the burglary was a group endeavour, with the suspects accessing the DHL van twice to swipe packages. Despite the recovery of one of the stolen packages, its contents were found missing. The driver of the DHL van and CCTV footage from the vicinity served as crucial evidence in the case.

Burglary Rates Showing an Ascending Trend

This incident doesn’t stand in isolation; it’s part of a much larger trend. The third quarter of 2023 witnessed a staggering 2,441 reported burglary cases. Out of these, 1,121 underwent investigation, 760 were completed and filed, but merely 26 led to charges being instituted. The period saw 276 suspects being detained in connection with theft and burglary, underlining the widespread nature of these crimes.

Broad Picture of Burglary Across the Country

In a similar incident, the police in Colorado reported a burglary at Blue Sky Plumbing. The suspect, attempting to use a rideshare service to escape, was apprehended. A backpack filled with tools worth over $8,600 was recovered from the suspect, who is now facing a felony theft charge along with six misdemeanor charges.

During a 24-hour span from Saturday 10AM through Sunday 10AM, Boston recorded 1 robbery, 3 aggravated assaults, 1 residential burglary, 3 larcenies from a vehicle, 8 other larcenies, and 2 auto thefts. The Boston Police Department, however, highlights that this information is preliminary and should not be considered as official crime statistics.

Charges Laid Down in Fyshwick and Wright Burglaries

An 18-year-old man and two teenage boys face charges following multiple burglaries in Fyshwick and Wright in December. The burglaries reportedly involved stolen vehicles, and items linked to the crimes were recovered during a search warrant. The 18-year-old man was charged with several offenses, including aggravated burglary, while the two boys face charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and breach of bail.

While theft and burglary rates are on the rise nationwide, with San Francisco being one of the hardest-hit areas, there has been a marked drop in car burglary rates in the city, particularly in smash and grab incidents. The San Francisco Police Department attributes this decline to their intensified crackdown efforts, which include tracking down repeat offenders and leveraging the media to spread awareness about car theft crackdowns.

0
Crime Law Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal Shooting in Hawthorne, Los Angeles County

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Murder: Man Shot Dead in Rabat Following Argument

By Nimrah Khatoon

TV Host Andy Cohen Falls Prey to Sophisticated Bank Scam

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Government Designates Goldy Brar as Terrorist under UAPA

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Gang Confrontation Turns Violent in Caloocan City ...
@Crime · 27 mins
New Year's Day Gang Confrontation Turns Violent in Caloocan City ...
heart comment 0
High-Stakes Poker Player Unmasked as Counterfeit Drug Kingpin

By BNN Correspondents

High-Stakes Poker Player Unmasked as Counterfeit Drug Kingpin
Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder as a Terrorist

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala's Murder as a Terrorist
Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Drunk Driver in Hit-and-Run Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and Timely Intervention
Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK for Allegedly Murdering Her Children
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
41 seconds
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
2 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
3 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
5 mins
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
5 mins
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
5 mins
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
7 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
8 mins
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
8 mins
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
40 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
57 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app