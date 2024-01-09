en English
Crime

Two Suspected Drug Smugglers Killed in Punjab Police Encounter

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Two Suspected Drug Smugglers Killed in Punjab Police Encounter

In a harrowing encounter on the Old Talwandi Bhai Road near Zira, Punjab, two suspected drug smugglers met a violent end, while another was gravely injured on Tuesday. The incident unfolded as the anti-drug special task force (STF) of the Punjab Police attempted to intercept the suspects’ vehicle, acting on reliable information. The suspects, however, chose to resist, opening fire on the STF personnel. The law enforcers retaliated, leading to a tragic conclusion.

A Deadly Interception

The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh, both residents of the Moga district. The firefight proved fatal for Sukhbir Singh, who was declared dead at the scene. Sandeep Singh, gravely injured, was rushed to the civil hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The third suspect, Anmol Preet Singh, was critically injured in the encounter and is currently receiving treatment at the Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

An Ongoing Struggle

The encounter is part of the ongoing struggle of the Punjab Police against drug smuggling, a blight that has long plagued the region. The operation against this particular group of suspects was conducted by the STF, a dedicated force tasked with combating drug-related crimes.

Aftermath of the Encounter

Following the encounter, the area was swarmed by senior police officials and forensic teams. The crime scene was cordoned off for further investigation and to gather evidence. The incident brings to light the harsh realities of the war on drugs — a battle fought in the shadows, often with deadly outcomes.

Crime India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

