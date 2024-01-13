en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Two-Month-Old Infant Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound, Suspect Arrested

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
Two-Month-Old Infant Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound, Suspect Arrested

In a tragic occurrence that has shaken the community, a two-month-old infant has been hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot wound. The incident led to a rapid response from law enforcement, culminating in the arrest of a male suspect in the vicinity of the shooting. The child’s condition, as provided by the hospital, is reported to be critical, and an investigation is underway to establish the details surrounding the shooting, and the suspect’s possible involvement.

Swift Action by Law Enforcement

Upon receiving news of the unfortunate incident, law enforcement agencies swiftly intervened, apprehending a male suspect close to the shooting scene. The course of investigation is expected to shed light on the suspect’s correlation, if any, with the incident.

Child’s Critical Condition

The child, a mere two months old, is currently in a critical state in the hospital after sustaining the gunshot wound. The news has sparked a wave of concern and sympathy from the community, who are anxiously awaiting further news on the infant’s condition.

Investigation Underway

An extensive investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The probe seeks to establish whether there exists a connection between the arrested suspect and the incident, and what the motive behind the act could have been, if it was intentional.

This shocking and tragic event underscores the need for stronger gun control measures, and a renewed commitment to ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable members of our society.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Death of Chilean-American Blogger Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian Prison Sparks International Controversy
Chilean-American blogger, filmmaker, and political critic, Gonzalo Lira, has tragically died in a Ukrainian prison, reportedly after being subjected to torture and denial of essential medical treatment. The news of Lira’s death was confirmed by the U.S. State Department, which expressed condolences to his family. The cause of Lira’s death is suspected to be severe
Death of Chilean-American Blogger Gonzalo Lira in Ukrainian Prison Sparks International Controversy
Botswana National and Accomplice Face Theft Charges in Zimbabwe
15 mins ago
Botswana National and Accomplice Face Theft Charges in Zimbabwe
Shooting Near University of Arizona Campus: UAPD Responds
19 mins ago
Shooting Near University of Arizona Campus: UAPD Responds
Zambian Man Sentenced for Attacking Father Over Witchcraft Accusations
2 mins ago
Zambian Man Sentenced for Attacking Father Over Witchcraft Accusations
The 'Butcher of Bellerose': Outrage as Convicted Killer Vincent DeRosa Set for Release
6 mins ago
The 'Butcher of Bellerose': Outrage as Convicted Killer Vincent DeRosa Set for Release
Proud Boys Member Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Capitol Riot Role
10 mins ago
Proud Boys Member Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Capitol Riot Role
Latest Headlines
World News
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
53 seconds
The Crucial Role of Thyroid Management in Pregnancy
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
2 mins
Caleb Maupin Calls for Western Countries to Actively Support Palestinians
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
3 mins
Trade Kings Foundation Bolsters Cholera Containment Efforts with Significant Donation
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
5 mins
French Foreign Minister's Inaugural Visit to Kiev Reinforces Support for Ukraine
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
5 mins
Togbe Dzekley and John Mahama Discuss Governance, Corruption, and Development in Ghana
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
5 mins
The TREATS Act: A Lifeline for Opioid Use Disorder Patients
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
8 mins
Governor Francis Nwifuru Triumphs: A Dance of Victory
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
8 mins
Julius Randle: A Story of Growth and Maturity in Handling On-Court Frustration
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
47 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
59 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app