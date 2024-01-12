en English
Crime

Two-Month-Old Child Shot in San Antonio, Suspect Arrested

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Two-Month-Old Child Shot in San Antonio, Suspect Arrested

Breaking news from San Antonio today as a two-month-old child was critically injured in a shooting incident.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the latest reports describing the infant’s condition as critical.

In a rapid response, local police apprehended a male suspect near the scene. Identified as Joshua James Zamora, he was arrested in connection with the incident. Zamora is one of at least six suspects believed to be involved.

The shooting took place at a gas station in the bustling city of San Antonio. A barrage of 28 shots were fired at a vehicle, with a teenager and his infant child inside.

The father sustained injuries, and a 44-year-old female employee at the gas station was struck by shattered glass.

Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

