Two-Month-Old Child Shot in San Antonio, Suspect Arrested

Breaking news from San Antonio today as a two-month-old child was critically injured in a shooting incident.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the latest reports describing the infant’s condition as critical.

In a rapid response, local police apprehended a male suspect near the scene. Identified as Joshua James Zamora, he was arrested in connection with the incident. Zamora is one of at least six suspects believed to be involved.

The shooting took place at a gas station in the bustling city of San Antonio. A barrage of 28 shots were fired at a vehicle, with a teenager and his infant child inside.

The father sustained injuries, and a 44-year-old female employee at the gas station was struck by shattered glass.