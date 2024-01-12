en English
Accidents

Two-Month-Old Child Shot in San Antonio, Suspect Arrested

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Two-Month-Old Child Shot in San Antonio, Suspect Arrested

Breaking news from San Antonio today as a two-month-old child was critically injured in a shooting incident. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, with the latest reports describing the infant’s condition as critical.

Arrest Made in Connection with the Shooting

In a rapid response, local police apprehended a male suspect near the scene. Identified as Joshua James Zamora, he was arrested in connection with the incident. Zamora is one of at least six suspects believed to be involved.

Details of the Incident

The shooting took place at a gas station in the bustling city of San Antonio. A barrage of 28 shots were fired at a vehicle, with a teenager and his infant child inside. The father sustained injuries, and a 44-year-old female employee at the gas station was struck by shattered glass.

Zamora Charged and Booked

Zamora has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct with a firearm. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Bexar County Jail. More details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, the identities of the other suspects, and the motive behind this tragic incident are yet to be revealed.

This incident has left the community in shock, reflecting a grim reality of gun violence in our society. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus remains on the well-being of the two-month-old child, whose life hangs in the balance.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

