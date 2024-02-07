Two Men Sought in Wicomico County for Drug and Firearms Offenses

The needle of justice in Wicomico County has moved a notch closer to the two men, Marc Curry and Larry Ennis, both aged 57, who are currently sought for their alleged involvement in drug-related offenses. The charges that hang over them are heavy: possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distributing drugs near a school, and possession of firearms.

Charges Stem from a Recent Operation

These charges are not arbitrary. They are the fruit of a search and seizure operation executed by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office at a residence on Arthur Street, Salisbury, in the closing days of January. The operation was a part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation, and the charges against Curry and Ennis are directly linked to the findings of this operation.

Community Assistance Sought

In their pursuit of justice, the Sheriff's Office is not working alone. They have reached out to the community for assistance, urging anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Curry and Ennis to come forward. This can be done by contacting the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division directly, or through Crime Solvers. For those who prefer anonymity, tips can also be left on the Sheriff's Office website or through their app.

Public Safety vs Personal Freedom

This case, like many others, walks the thin line between public safety and personal freedom. It is a testament to the ongoing battle against drug distribution and illegal firearms possession, and the constant vigilance required to maintain safety and order within the community. Yet, at the same time, it underscores the importance of due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. In this dance between security and liberty, the hope is always that justice will prevail.