Two Men Charged with Murder of Beloved Homeowner in Aiken County

In a chilling turn of events, two men have been charged with the murder of Joseph A. Keenan Sr., a 52-year-old homeowner whose lifeless body was discovered on the porch of his residence on Augusta Road. Austin Blake Satcher, 26, and Zackery Taylor Smith, 28, are now in the custody of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, facing charges of murder and first-degree burglary. Satcher also finds himself facing an additional charge for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A Community in Shock

The peaceful serenity of the community was shattered when a passerby stumbled upon the grisly sight of Keenan's body on January 31. The autopsy later confirmed the cause of death as a homicide, the result of a gunshot wound. The news of the senseless act has sent shockwaves through the area, with neighbors expressing their disbelief and fear over the escalating violence.

Among those grappling with the tragedy is Mary Johnson, a long-time friend of the Keenan family. "Joseph was a kind-hearted man who always had a smile on his face," she shared, her voice heavy with emotion. "It's heartbreaking to think that something like this could happen in our community."

The Alleged Perpetrators

Zackery Taylor Smith was apprehended without incident in Warrenville, while Austin Blake Satcher was already being detained at the Aiken County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the new offenses were brought against him. The Sheriff's Office has yet to disclose how the two suspects are connected to the shooting or reveal the motive behind the crime.

Despite the arrests, the investigation remains active, as law enforcement continues to piece together the circumstances surrounding Keenan's death. Captain Eric Abdullah, spokesperson for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, acknowledged the community's assistance in the ongoing investigation, stating, "The cooperation of our residents has been instrumental in the progress we've made so far. We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us bring closure to the Keenan family."

A Call for Action

As the community mourns the loss of one of its own, concerns about the rising crime rates in the area have come to the forefront. Residents are calling for increased efforts to address the issue and ensure the safety of their neighborhoods.

Local business owner Tom Davis expressed his frustration, saying, "We can't just stand by and watch our community be torn apart by violence. We need action – from our law enforcement, our elected officials, and every one of us who calls this place home."

In the wake of this tragedy, the people of Aiken County are left to search for answers and demand change, seeking solace in their unity as they face the harsh reality of the world outside their once-peaceful haven.

As the investigation into Joseph A. Keenan Sr.'s murder continues, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office remains steadfast in its commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served. In the meantime, the community will continue to grapple with the sobering reminder that even in the quietest corners, the specter of violence can still cast its shadow.