Two Men Charged in Connection with New Year’s Day Murder of Conall Evans in Tonypandy

On the crest of a new year, tragedy unfolded in the quiet Welsh town of Tonypandy. At the break of dawn on New Year’s Day, 30-year-old Conall Evans was found severely wounded outside the Ysbyty Cwm Rhondda Hospital’s car park. Despite concerted efforts to save his life, Evans succumbed to his injuries, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and community.

A Beloved Son Lost

From the small village of Pentre, Conall Evans was a beloved son, brother, and family member. His sudden and tragic death has cast a long shadow of grief over his family who described him as a cherished member whose absence will be deeply felt.

Two Men Charged

Following the incident, two men, Ashley Davies, also 30, from Pentre, and Dewi Morgan, 24, from Tonypandy, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Conall Evans. Both are scheduled to appear at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court, where they will face the full weight of the law.

Call for Public Cooperation

As the police continue their investigation into what Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes described as an isolated event, the community has been asked to cooperate. The inspector acknowledged the distress recent incidents have caused in the community but noted the continued support from the public. In a public appeal for more information, the police are urging witnesses to the incident to come forward, in the hopes of bringing justice to Conall Evans and his grieving family.