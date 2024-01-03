en English
Crime

Two Men Arrested for Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting in Dorchester County

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
In a grim turn of events on Christmas Eve, the quiet of Dorchester County, South Carolina, was shattered by a fatal shooting at a local gas station. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has now apprehended two men in connection with the incident. The accused, Koebe Huger, 27, and Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, face a series of serious charges, painting a chilling picture of the night’s events.

Christmas Eve Tragedy

At the heart of the case is the murder of 38-year-old Ian Kyle Ravenell. The incident occurred late on Christmas Eve at around 11:23 p.m. at Parker’s Kitchen, a gas station located at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate and Windsor Hill Boulevard. Deputies dispatched to the scene discovered Ravenell with a fatal gunshot wound, his life tragically cut short.

Charges and Investigation

The two accused, Huger and Brown, are now in custody. Huger faces multiple charges including attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a person prohibited, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Brown, from North Charleston, has been charged with the murder of Ravenell. In an intriguing twist, Lieutenant Rick Carson of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Huger’s charges are related to the shooting and injury of Brown. Brown was found at a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Crime in Dorchester County

The shocking incident underscores a concerning rise in violent crime in Dorchester County. As the investigation continues, the residents of the county are left grappling with the reality of violence in their community. The arrest of Huger and Brown is an important step in delivering justice for the victim and ensuring the safety of the community.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

