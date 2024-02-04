Two Louisiana Teenagers Charged with Terrorizing Over Social Media Posts

In a small town called Gonzales in Louisiana, two teenage brothers find themselves facing grave charges following their ominous social media posts. The first of these incidents involved a 14-year-old middle school student who posted a video on social media. The video, featuring a gun and ammunition accompanied by the rap song 'Cold Case' by JayDaYoungan, was perceived as a threat of violence. The song's lyrics, which talk about murder and violence, seemed to amplify the perceived threat.

Investigation and Arrest

The police swung into action following the post, investigating the matter thoroughly. Despite the violent insinuations in the video, it was found that the teen did not actually have access to the gun featured in the video. Furthermore, he did not have the means to carry out any violent acts. Nonetheless, he was arrested and charged.

Related Incident

In a related incident, the boy's 15-year-old brother found himself in a similar situation. The older sibling, who is a student at East Ascension High, also made a social media post that was interpreted as a threat of violence. This led to a lockdown at his school. A search of his home yielded ammunition, but no firearm was found.

Social Media Posts and Criminal Charges

The incidents have sparked a conversation about social media posts and the threshold for criminal charges. The charges against the teens, despite the lack of concrete evidence that they could act on their threats, have raised concerns. The question at the heart of the debate is whether the interpretation of a social media post can be grounds for a criminal charge.