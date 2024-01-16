Two Dead, Four Injured in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: A Speakeasy Involved?

Two lives were abruptly ended, and four others left hanging in the balance after a mass shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, painting yet another grim picture of the city's escalating crime rate. The incident transpired early Sunday morning, when police rushed to a residence on Myrtlewood Street, following a report of a person armed with a gun.

Death Toll Rises

Upon arrival, the first responders discovered a brutal scene: six individuals, victims of a ruthless shooting. Edison Frazier, a 53-year-old man, was found lifeless at the scene. Christopher Smith, a 41-year-old man, succumbed to the severity of his injuries at a nearby hospital shortly after. The four other victims, two women aged 23 and 33, and two men aged 28 and 42, were hospitalized and are now reportedly in stable condition.

A Suspected Speakeasy

Adding a layer of intrigue to an already grim situation, the investigation has surfaced indications that the dwelling where the incident took place was operating as a speakeasy. This illegal establishment, hidden within the residential area, could potentially shed light on the motive behind the shooting.

Shooting Details

Initial findings suggest that the shooter, or possibly multiple shooters, targeted the home from the outside, unleashing their deadly attack on the front door and window. As a city that has witnessed at least twelve murders in the span of thirteen days, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address violent crime in Philadelphia.