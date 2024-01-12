Two-Day Crime Wave Rocks Richmond County

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has been in overdrive for the past two days, with several incidents of theft, property damage, and assault shaking the community. On January 6th, deputies responded to a call from a South Street residence in Rockingham, where they apprehended Paul Anthony Worthy Jr. Worthy was charged with breaking into the residence and causing damage to wooden boards valued at $100.

Assault and Threats: A Long Night for Deputies

Later that same night, at 2:45 a.m., deputies were summoned to an Allen Road residence. Here, Andres Aries Nicholson was charged with assaulting an individual with a deadly weapon. In another incident that day, a suspect on Walker Lane in Hamlet was accused of communicating threats and damaging an interior wall, worth $100. However, this case was closed by means other than an arrest.

Unresolved Burglaries: Cases Closed Without Arrests

The following day, January 7, deputies were called to address a burglary on Edwards Circle in Rockingham. An unknown suspect had entered a home, stealing jewelry and other items totaling $540. The case was closed without an arrest, leaving the victims and the community with unanswered questions. In a similar vein, a theft on Sandy Ridge Church Road involved the stealing of batteries from two tractors, amounting to a combined value of $375. This case, too, was closed without an arrest, further stoking concerns within the community.

A 2021 Chase Ends in Arrest

In a separate incident, an Augusta man, Perez Walker, was apprehended following a 2021 chase that ended in Georgia and left a North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officer injured. Walker was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, failure to stop for a blue light, and shoplifting. He claimed that his wife had been kidnapped and the stolen cigarettes were for ransom, but video footage contradicted his statement. He remains in custody at the Aiken County detention center.

These incidents reveal a breadth of criminal activity within Richmond County, with authorities continuously responding to and documenting each case. The community awaits decisive action and resolution to these crimes, hoping for safer days ahead.