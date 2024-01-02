Two Convictions in Singapore Highlight Rising Concerns Over Violent Incidents

In a gripping incident that has sent shockwaves through Singapore society, 56-year-old Ang Ah Lak has been sentenced to 25 months and 12 weeks in jail following a violent confrontation that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. The incident at the heart of the case occurred on July 12, 2022, at a Bedok South Road hawker centre. The case saw Ang pleading guilty to multiple charges, among which were three under the Protection from Harassment Act, one for being a public nuisance, one charge of failing to report for bail, and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt leading to death.

Dispute Turns Deadly

The tragedy unfolded after a verbal dispute between Ang and the elderly man escalated into physical violence. In the heat of the altercation, Ang used metal tongs to strike the man’s head and forcefully shoved him. This caused the latter to fall and sustain severe injuries, including a skull fracture and internal bleeding. The man, who already had a pre-existing heart condition, succumbed to the combined effects of his injuries and coronary artery disease nine days after the incident.

A History of Violence

Ang’s past is not devoid of similar incidents. His record includes confrontations with public servants and non-compliance with transportation regulations. The prosecution drew attention to this history of violent offenses during the trial. However, the defense noted that Ang had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. It was clarified, though, that this condition did not influence Ang’s actions during the offense.

Another Violent Incident

In a separate case, a 33-year-old woman, Lim Si Hui, faces sentencing on January 25 for causing grievous harm to a man at a bar. Lim poured boiling soup from a hotpot onto 36-year-old Mr. Martin Boey following an argument, resulting in extensive injuries and permanent scars. The victim, Boey, suffered burns on 31% of his body surface area, necessitating skin grafting procedures. Lim could face up to 15 years in jail and a fine if found guilty.