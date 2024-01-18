en English
Crime

Two Charges Dropped Against Hilo Man Convicted of Shooting Wife

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
In a twist of legal manoeuvres, Corey Napoleon, a 45-year-old Hilo resident, saw two charges against him dropped last week, following a plea deal orchestrated in October of the preceding year. Napoleon was brought to book for the shooting of his wife, Miya Pumehana Napoleon, a harrowing incident that transpired nearly four years ago in their own home.

From Attempted Murder to First-Degree Assault

The fateful episode occurred on March 28, 2019, when a domestic altercation took a grim turn. Napoleon, critically injuring his then 35-year-old wife, fired two shots from a revolver, one of which hit Miya in the lower back. The plea agreement saw Napoleon plead no contest to a first-degree assault charge, leading to a sentence of 10 years in prison handed down by Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto. This plea deal significantly reduced the initial charge of second-degree attempted murder, a charge that carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Dropped Charges and the Role of Their Son

As part of the plea agreement, two gravely serious charges were dropped. These charges included carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and first-degree reckless endangering. The couple’s then-15-year-old son played a pivotal role during the incident, wrestling the firearm away from his father in a brave act of intervention. Miya Napoleon, though critically injured during the shooting, has since recovered.

Unresolved Divorce and Remorseful Sentencing

In the wake of the incident, Miya Napoleon filed for divorce in 2019, though the proceedings have not yet reached their conclusion. Corey Napoleon, incarcerated since his arrest, expressed remorse for his actions during the sentencing. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set his release date for April 22, 2029, with credit given for time already served.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

