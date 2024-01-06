en English
Crime

Two Charged in Hogmanay Shooting of Gangster Marc Webley

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:55 am EST
Two Charged in Hogmanay Shooting of Gangster Marc Webley

On the last day of 2023, a notorious gangster, 38-year-old Marc Webley, was brutally gunned down outside a pub on West Granton Road. Webley was leaving a New Year’s Eve party when fate caught up with him, marking a violent end to his turbulent life. A second victim, a 39-year-old man, was also wounded in the incident that has shocked the Edinburgh community.

Arrests and Charges

As the dawn of 2024 broke, the police had already made significant progress in their investigation. A 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested and are facing charges in relation to the deadly attack. The suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, are slated to appear before the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on January 8, 2024.

A Criminal Legacy

The slain gangster, Marc Webley, had a notorious reputation within the crime world. His numerous confrontations with law enforcement and his open goading of rival gangs painted a target on his back. In the days preceding his death, Webley had posted ‘come ahead’ videos, a clear provocation to his enemies. The authorities had previously warned him about the potential risk to his life as a result of his activities.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The fatal shooting has left a profound impact on the local community. The police have thanked the public for their support during the ongoing investigation and urged residents to report any concerns. Investigators have also recovered a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a red Hyundai Tucson. As the case unfolds, the police remain committed to bringing Webley’s killers to justice and restoring peace to the troubled community.

Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

