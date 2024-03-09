Two Arrested in West Coast MDMA Bust: Police Uncover $5,000 Worth of Drugs and $9,000 Cash

On February 8th, a significant police operation named Operation Barber unfolded on New Zealand's West Coast, leading to the arrest of two young men and the seizure of illicit drugs and other contraband. Detectives executed four search warrants in Hokitika and Dobson, uncovering MDMA worth approximately $5,000, alongside $9,000 in cash, cannabis, and stolen goods.

Unveiling Operation Barber

The police operation targeted the sale and supply of illicit drugs, resulting in the arrest of a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old. Packed MDMA, a synthetic drug popular in nightclubs and at music festivals, was among the most notable finds. This seizure is a testament to the police's commitment to dismantling the networks that distribute controlled drugs, causing harm within communities.

Community and Police Collaboration

Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon highlighted the importance of community support in these investigations, stating that the public's willingness to report suspicious activities greatly aids in identifying and apprehending those involved in the drug trade. The operation's success underscores a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community to root out crime and safeguard public health and safety.

Looking Ahead

The two men arrested are due to appear in Greymouth District Court on March 11, facing multiple drug-related charges, with expectations of additional charges being laid. As the judicial process unfolds, this operation serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against the distribution of controlled substances and the collective effort required to combat it. Police continue to urge anyone with information on drug distribution activities to come forward, promising anonymity through platforms like Crimestoppers.