Crime

Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

On the early morning of December 29, an officer-involved shooting incident unfolded on the streets of Nacogdoches, Texas, leading to a full-scale investigation and the subsequent arrest of two individuals. The Nacogdoches Police Department has now reported that Jose Iraheta, 25, and Gabriel Ramirez, 19, both residents of Nacogdoches, have been apprehended and charged in connection with the incident.

The Incident

The series of events began when a Nacogdoches police officer attempted to halt a Chrysler 300 on S. Fredonia Street. Despite initial hesitance, the vehicle eventually came to a stop near the intersection of S. Fredonia and South St. It was at this juncture that a passenger in the vehicle discharged multiple rounds of gunfire at the officer, with at least one bullet striking the officer’s patrol car.

Officer’s Response and Aftermath

The officer, fortunate to escape unscathed, returned fire before the suspect vehicle made a swift exit from the scene. In accordance with standard procedure for officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers were promptly called in to launch an investigation into the incident.

Investigation and Arrests

Following thorough investigations, the authorities executed search warrants at two locations. This led to the arrest of Iraheta and Ramirez, who were both charged with Aggravated Assault against a Public Servant and are currently detained at the Nacogdoches County Jail. In addition to this, Iraheta faces an array of other charges including Possession of Marijuana, Theft of Firearm, Tampering with Physical Evidence, multiple counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Prohibited Weapon. Ramirez has also been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

