Two Arrested in Lagos for Alleged Traffic Robberies

In an assertive sweep against crime, the Lagos State Police Command has apprehended two individuals, Adura Babatunde, 28, and Tunde Omose, 20, on charges of multiple traffic robberies. The suspects were taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday by the Ijora Badia Police Division.

The Tip-off and Arrest

The breakthrough in the case came following an informant's tip. The informant, whose identity remains confidential, reported a group of approximately eight hoodlums lurking near Orile Iganmu, beneath the bridge. The group was reportedly armed with machetes, broken bottles, sticks, and a jackknife, ostensibly preparing to rob unsuspecting motorists and pedestrians.

A swift response by the police led to the arrest of Babatunde and Omose. The remaining members of the gang, however, managed to elude the police dragnet and are still at large.

Link With Previous Cases

Babatunde and Omose were not unfamiliar faces in the world of crime. Following their arrest, they were identified by victims of a traffic robbery incident that took place in December 2023, further solidifying their connection to a string of similar offenses. The suspects' possession of intimidating weapons also provided key evidence, corroborating their involvement in the alleged crimes.

Investigation Underway

The investigation into the full extent of their activities is currently in progress, according to SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command. The police are determined to bring all the culprits to justice, ensuring safety and security for the denizens of Lagos.