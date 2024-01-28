One Injured, Two Arrested in Lagos Cult Clash, Police Launch Investigation

Amid the bustling labyrinth of Lagos, Nigeria, the specter of cult-related violence reared its head once again. The city's palpable tension escalated into a full-blown clash between rival cult groups, leaving one individual injured and prompting the swift intervention of local law enforcement authorities.

The Lagos State Police Command sprung into action upon receiving reports of the violent skirmish. Their efficiency led to the apprehension of two suspects, Hammed Olawale, 20, and Japhet Oderinde, 23. Both were found in possession of a locally fabricated semiautomatic pistol equipped with four live rounds of 9mm ammunition, offering a chilling glimpse into the level of preparedness for such illicit activities.

Victim of Violence

Abeeb Fagbohun, a 26-year-old resident, found himself caught in the crossfire. He was discovered with gunshot wounds, a testament to the brutal intensity of the clash. Fagbohun has since been rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving necessary medical attention.

The authorities are not resting on their laurels following the arrests. Efforts are underway to track down other suspects who managed to evade immediate capture. The police are dedicated to ensuring that each participant in this violent incident is brought to justice, thereby sending a clear message to other potential troublemakers.

The Lagos State Police Command has reiterated its unwavering commitment to combating the menace of cultism and maintaining the safety of Lagos residents. As the investigation continues, the residents of the affected area are urged to maintain calm and cooperate with the police.