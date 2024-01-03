en English
Crime

Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year’s Day Shooting; Additional Suspects Apprehended in Separate Cases

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year’s Day Shooting; Additional Suspects Apprehended in Separate Cases

The dawn of 2024 in Gugulethu was marred by a brutal shooting incident claiming three lives and leaving another seriously injured. The incident, which occurred on New Year’s Day, has since seen two suspects – aged 26 and 36, apprehended by detectives in Goodwood and Blue Downs. The swift action, supported by crime intelligence, has put the suspects in line for charges of murder and attempted murder. They are scheduled to appear before the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, while a third suspect remains at large and is being sought by the police. As investigations into the motive behind the shooting continue, the incident has cast a somber shadow over the New Year celebrations.

Unrelated Cases of Unlicensed Firearm and Drug Possessions

In separate law enforcement activities, Elsies River police detained a man for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In a similar vein, officers in Khayelitsha arrested two individuals for drug-related offenses. These actions were part of proactive patrols and operations conducted by local police in an effort to maintain law and order. All suspects arrested in these cases are expected to appear in court, answering to their respective charges.

Community Stands Against Crime

Meanwhile, the local community remains resilient in its stand against violent crimes. The Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) has committed to continue its fight against these heinous acts and to ensure justice is served. This determination comes at a time when the community mourns the loss of Nosipho Sopuwa, a member of the Philippi neighbourhood watch, who was gunned down in her Browns Farm home. The motive for her attack is under investigation, and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Sopuwa’s death follows that of Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, another female crime fighter who was murdered in Gugulethu after being threatened.

Crime
