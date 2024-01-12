Two Arrested in Connection with Assault on Enforcement Directorate Officers in Bengal

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that transpired in Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24-Parganas district of Bengal. The incident occurred during a raid that was conducted at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is implicated in an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Arrests in the Early Hours

The detainees, identified as Mehboor Mollah and Sukamal Sardar, were captured in the early hours of Friday from a hideout situated near a pond in Nazat. Following their arrest, they were promptly presented before a Basirhat court and were remanded to police custody for a period of three days.

Identified from Video Footage

The arrests were made possible after police meticulously analyzed video footage of the attack. Amidst the chaos and the large crowd, the footage revealed the identities of the perpetrators, leading to the successful capture of Mollah and Sardar.

Efforts to Apprehend Additional Suspects

Basirhat’s Superintendent of Police, Joby Thomas, confirmed the arrests and indicated that unwavering efforts are in progress to locate and apprehend additional suspects involved in the incident. The prime suspect and alleged mastermind behind the attack, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, remains at large. The BJP in the state has criticized the arrests, labelling them as an ‘eyewash’ given that the prime suspect is still absconding.

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered an interim stay on the investigation by West Bengal Police against ED officials. The order is based on an FIR filed at the Nazat Police Station against the sleuths who were attacked along with CAPF personnel. The stay on the investigation will remain effective until March 31.