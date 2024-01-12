en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Two Arrested in Connection with Assault on Enforcement Directorate Officers in Bengal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Two Arrested in Connection with Assault on Enforcement Directorate Officers in Bengal

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers that transpired in Sandeshkhali, located in the North 24-Parganas district of Bengal. The incident occurred during a raid that was conducted at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh, who is implicated in an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Arrests in the Early Hours

The detainees, identified as Mehboor Mollah and Sukamal Sardar, were captured in the early hours of Friday from a hideout situated near a pond in Nazat. Following their arrest, they were promptly presented before a Basirhat court and were remanded to police custody for a period of three days.

Identified from Video Footage

The arrests were made possible after police meticulously analyzed video footage of the attack. Amidst the chaos and the large crowd, the footage revealed the identities of the perpetrators, leading to the successful capture of Mollah and Sardar.

Efforts to Apprehend Additional Suspects

Basirhat’s Superintendent of Police, Joby Thomas, confirmed the arrests and indicated that unwavering efforts are in progress to locate and apprehend additional suspects involved in the incident. The prime suspect and alleged mastermind behind the attack, Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, remains at large. The BJP in the state has criticized the arrests, labelling them as an ‘eyewash’ given that the prime suspect is still absconding.

In a related development, the Calcutta High Court has ordered an interim stay on the investigation by West Bengal Police against ED officials. The order is based on an FIR filed at the Nazat Police Station against the sleuths who were attacked along with CAPF personnel. The stay on the investigation will remain effective until March 31.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has recently been at the forefront of various key initiatives and legal actions. In light of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the DOJ has been emphasizing the importance of fighting human trafficking and providing support to victims. A significant development in this regard was the announcement of a
United States Department of Justice: A Beacon of Justice Amidst Challenges
Dance Trainer Sentenced to Imprisonment for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Deralakatte
6 mins ago
Dance Trainer Sentenced to Imprisonment for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend in Deralakatte
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
9 mins ago
Buffalo Shooting Victim's Son Opposes Death Penalty: Advocates Life Sentence for Shooter
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
11 seconds ago
Appeal Court Upholds Conviction of Former CFL Player Josh Boden
Inmate Sues Jail Officials for Illegally Monitoring Privileged Calls: A Violation of Rights or a Systemic Issue?
21 seconds ago
Inmate Sues Jail Officials for Illegally Monitoring Privileged Calls: A Violation of Rights or a Systemic Issue?
Convicted Predator Arrested for Removing Ankle Monitor in Hernando County
5 mins ago
Convicted Predator Arrested for Removing Ankle Monitor in Hernando County
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
10 seconds
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
1 min
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
2 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
2 mins
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
3 mins
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
3 mins
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
3 mins
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
4 mins
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
4 mins
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app