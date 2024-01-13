en English
Crime

Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Two Arrested in Clarendon for Possession of Imitation Firearms

In a recent development, two individuals, including a minor, have been arrested and charged in Reckford District, Kellits, Clarendon, following the seizure of two imitation firearms. The arrested duo includes Kinardo Crossfield, a 23-year-old farmer hailing from the same district, and a 17-year-old girl.

Intelligence-Led Operation

An intelligence-led operation by the May Pen Police led to the arrests. The police executed a search warrant at Crossfield’s residence. During a thorough search of the premises, two imitation Glock 18 firearms were discovered concealed in a dresser drawer in the bedroom.

Implications of the Arrest

The arrests have once again put a spotlight on the issue of prohibited weapons and their accessibility. The arrests also raise questions about the involvement of minors in such incidents. The discovery of imitation firearms in a residential setting is a matter of concern for local law enforcement and the community at large.

Charges and Proceedings

Following the discovery, the suspects were taken into custody. The charges were pressed against them after a comprehensive question and answer session with the police. The duo has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a charge that carries significant legal consequences. The case will now proceed through the court system, and the outcome will be keenly watched by local residents and law enforcement agencies.

Crime Jamaica Law
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

