Two Arrested in Anderson Police Operation Targeting Sale of Alcohol to Minors

In a targeted operation aimed at curbing the sale of alcohol to minors, Anderson Police Department (APD) arrested two individuals in Anderson, California. The operation, known as a 'Shoulder Tap Operation,' saw an underage decoy soliciting customers outside a liquor store to purchase alcohol on their behalf. The decoy approached roughly 20 patrons, yet only two succumbed to the request.

Stemming the Flow of Alcohol to Minors

The 'Shoulder Tap Operation' is part of an ongoing effort by the APD to prevent alcohol from reaching the hands of minors. It involves deploying underage decoys who approach adults outside liquor stores, asking them to buy alcohol for the decoy. This operation is designed to crack down on the illegal act of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Legal Consequences Loom Large

The two individuals who agreed to buy alcohol for the underage decoy were subsequently arrested and cited for providing alcohol to a minor. This violation carries significant legal repercussions, including a minimum fine of $1,000 and at least 24 hours of community service.

A Wake-Up Call for Public Vigilance

These arrests serve as a stark reminder of the penalties associated with providing alcohol to minors. They underscore the importance of public vigilance and adherence to laws aimed at protecting the wellbeing of young people. The APD's 'Shoulder Tap Operation' is a clear demonstration of law enforcement's commitment to ensuring the safety of minors by preventing their access to alcohol.