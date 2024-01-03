Two Arrested in Alirajpur Scholarship Scam as Hunt for Mastermind Continues

On a chilly January morning in the town of Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh, the local Katthiwada police station buzzed with activity. Two men, Sapnesh Rathore and Shyam Rathore, were taken into custody, their names now tied to an alarming scholarship scam reaching a staggering Rs 20.47 crore. The sub-divisional officer (police) of Alirajpur, Ashwin Kumar, confirmed the arrests, noting that both men were presented before a local court and subsequently received a one-day remand.

Unraveling the Scholarship Scam

The scam, which was initially detected by the Treasury and Accounts Department in August 2023, revolved around suspicious payments made to numerous accounts via a specific DDO code. The irregularities, totaling Rs 20,47,12,727, were traced back to 135 accounts linked to the Katthiwada BEO office. Of these, 35 accounts were associated with individuals from the same society, hinting at a well-orchestrated scheme.

A Three-Month Investigation

Following the detection of these irregularities, a thorough three-month investigation was launched. The collector directed the assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department to file an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC.

On the Trail of the Mastermind

While the arrests of Sapnesh and Shyam Rathore mark significant progress in the case, the alleged mastermind of the scam, Kamal Rathore, remains at large. Kamal, the in-charge accountant at Katthiwada, is currently being pursued by the police. An increased reward has been announced for information leading to his capture, as the authorities intensify their efforts to bring him to justice.

As the local community grapples with the revelations of this scandal, the pursuit for truth and justice continues. The scholarship scam serves as a grim reminder of the need for vigilance and accountability in our systems, with the hope that such transgressions can be prevented in the future.