Crime

Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA

In an unusual turn of events, two men, Freddy Deya and Pedro Cuadrado, were apprehended in Pepperell, Massachusetts, following a sequence of incidents involving vehicular pursuit and evasion.

A Chaotic Chase

The incident was set in motion on a Friday night when a 2020 Toyota Camry, owned by Deya, was embroiled in a police chase in Revere, Massachusetts. The chase was eventually called off, but the Camry’s involvement didn’t end there. The subsequent day, Chelsea police endeavored to halt the same vehicle. Deya, however, reportedly collided with a police cruiser and managed to escape once more.

A Perilous Perimeter

On the afternoon of the following Saturday, Pepperell Police located the Camry in a parking lot on Foster Street. Setting up a perimeter with assistance from other departments, they prepared to close the net. They approached a man exiting a building, later identified as Pedro Cuadrado. This prompted a foot chase, and shortly after, Deya also made an attempt to flee on foot. He was eventually cornered behind a tree in a vacant lot and taken into custody.

Charges Brought Forward

Deya, a 36-year-old from Webster, is facing charges including resisting arrest, trespassing, and being a fugitive from justice. Cuadrado, a 35-year-old from Leominster, has been charged with improper storage of ammunition without a firearms identification card and possession of a Class B substance. Both men are expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court at a date yet to be determined.

Crime United States
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

