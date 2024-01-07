Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA

In an unusual turn of events, two men, Freddy Deya and Pedro Cuadrado, were apprehended in Pepperell, Massachusetts, following a sequence of incidents involving vehicular pursuit and evasion.

A Chaotic Chase

The incident was set in motion on a Friday night when a 2020 Toyota Camry, owned by Deya, was embroiled in a police chase in Revere, Massachusetts. The chase was eventually called off, but the Camry’s involvement didn’t end there. The subsequent day, Chelsea police endeavored to halt the same vehicle. Deya, however, reportedly collided with a police cruiser and managed to escape once more.

A Perilous Perimeter

On the afternoon of the following Saturday, Pepperell Police located the Camry in a parking lot on Foster Street. Setting up a perimeter with assistance from other departments, they prepared to close the net. They approached a man exiting a building, later identified as Pedro Cuadrado. This prompted a foot chase, and shortly after, Deya also made an attempt to flee on foot. He was eventually cornered behind a tree in a vacant lot and taken into custody.

Charges Brought Forward

Deya, a 36-year-old from Webster, is facing charges including resisting arrest, trespassing, and being a fugitive from justice. Cuadrado, a 35-year-old from Leominster, has been charged with improper storage of ammunition without a firearms identification card and possession of a Class B substance. Both men are expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court at a date yet to be determined.