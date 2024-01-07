en English
Crime

Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, two individuals, Andrew Niha and Latoya Jones, have been arrested for a significant retail crime. The duo allegedly shoplifted over $10,000 worth of merchandise from a local Target store, located on Paseo del Norte and I-25. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that Niha and Jones filled a shopping cart with goods and exited the store without rendering payment.

The Arrest

Following the alleged shoplifting incident, the Albuquerque Police Department, with the help of their helicopter, apprehended the suspects. The aerial assistance proved vital in this operation, demonstrating once again the importance of technology in modern law enforcement.

Court Proceedings

After their arrest, both Niha and Jones were scheduled to appear in court on Saturday. In an unexpected turn of events, Andrew Niha failed to attend the session. Despite this, the judge decided to maintain the scheduled proceedings and hold both suspects until their forthcoming court date.

Increasing Retail Crime in Albuquerque

This incident is not an isolated one. The Albuquerque Police Department recently completed a retail crime operation, resulting in a total of 332 arrests related to retail crime. The operation led to the recovery of approximately $60,000 worth of stolen merchandise and the clearance of 110 outstanding warrants. This escalating trend of retail crime in Albuquerque highlights a pressing need for more robust security measures in retail stores.

Crime United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

