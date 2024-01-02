en English
Crime

Twedie in Ashanti Region Rocked by Vandalism Following Christmas Eve Brawl

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Twedie in Ashanti Region Rocked by Vandalism Following Christmas Eve Brawl

On the cusp of the New Year, a violent incident of vandalism broke out in Twedie, located in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti Region. This conflict traces its roots back to a brawl on Christmas Eve, which took place between two gangs, one from Agogo and the other from Twedie. What started as a clash at the Daakye Spot party escalated into a large-scale act of vandalism on the first day of 2024, leaving the community in a state of shock and tension.

The Fallout of a Christmas Eve Brawl

The initial altercation that sparked this chain of events was a seemingly routine dispute between two local gangs during a Christmas Eve party. However, this disagreement soon spiraled out of control, leading to an extensive outbreak of violence and vandalism. In the wake of this conflict, one individual reported being stabbed, sustaining an injury to his left rib. The physical damage extended beyond personal injury, with three houses and twelve cars falling victim to the vandalism spree.

Striking at the Heart of the Community

More than just a show of aggression, this act of vandalism struck at the heart of the community. The mechanised borehole of Twedie, a critical source of water for the residents, was damaged in the chaos. Two filters of this vital community resource were destroyed, adding to the sense of loss and disruption.

Uneasy Calm and Tense Expectations

Following the violent outbreak, an uneasy calm has descended upon Twedie. Local youth, still reeling from the incident, are threatening retaliation, further escalating the tension. To maintain order and prevent further violence, the police have arrested two suspects, according to Augustine Osei, the local Assemblyman. As the community grapples with the aftermath of the conflict, its future remains uncertain, and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent further escalation.

Crime Ghana
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

