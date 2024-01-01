en English
Crime

TV Host Andy Cohen Falls Prey to Sophisticated Bank Scam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
Andy Cohen, the renowned 55-year-old television host, was ensnared in a labyrinth of deception, falling prey to a sophisticated scam that led to a significant financial loss. On an episode of his ‘Daddy Diaries’ podcast, Cohen narrated the chilling incident, highlighting the ever-present risks of phone scams.

Caught in the Web of Deceit

Cohen received a seemingly innocuous call from individuals posing as his bank’s fraud alert team. The timing was impeccable, coinciding with a recent event where Cohen had misplaced his debit card. Believing the call to be a genuine alert from his bank, Cohen was led down the path of deceit, unknowingly providing his personal information.

The Art of Deception

The scammers executed their plan with surgical precision, capitalizing on Cohen’s attempt to resolve what he perceived as a legitimate alert. He was manipulated into logging into his bank app, a move he suspects gave the scammers unfettered access to his accounts. The complexity of the scam was further amplified when the fraudsters convinced Cohen to set up call forwarding, a move that would prove instrumental in their illicit operation.

The Damaging Aftermath

With call forwarding in place, Cohen was left in the dark, unable to receive authentic calls from his bank regarding large sums of money being abruptly transferred out of his accounts. Despite resetting passwords and initiating steps to recover his stolen funds, the damage had been done. The sophisticated operation had run its course, leaving Cohen to grapple with the aftermath of the scam.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the lurking dangers of phone scams and emphasises the crucial importance of verifying the identity of callers claiming to represent financial institutions. Cohen’s harrowing experience underscores the imperative need for vigilance in the digital age, where scams are continually evolving, growing more intricate and more convincing by the day.

Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

