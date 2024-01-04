Turlock School Supervisor Arrested for Child Pornography Charges

In the quiet town of Turlock, a disturbing revelation has come to light. John Snoke, a 42-year-old school campus supervisor, has been arrested on serious charges related to child pornography. The Turlock Police Department, acting on an online tip, discovered that Snoke had uploaded illicit images to an online application, leading to his subsequent apprehension.

Investigation Leads to Arrest

Following the tip-off, an investigation was swiftly launched by the Turlock Police Department. Upon interviewing Snoke at the police station, the gravity of the situation became clear. He was arrested and is now facing charges for possession of child pornography and for distributing obscene material depicting a minor.

Search Warrant Uncovers More Evidence

Further fueling the case against Snoke, a search warrant was executed at his residence. There, police officers seized additional electronic devices. These devices are currently being examined to uncover any further evidence that could solidify the charges against Snoke.

No Local Students Believed to be Victims

As unsettling as the situation is, authorities have sought to reassure the community. Snoke was an employee at a Turlock Unified school, however, police have stated there is currently no evidence to suggest that any local students were victimized. This statement will hopefully bring some measure of relief to parents and students alike, amidst this distressing ordeal.