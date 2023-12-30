en English
Crime

Turkish Police Unearth FETÖ Infiltration: 445 Staff Members Identified

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:22 pm EST
Turkish Police Unearth FETÖ Infiltration: 445 Staff Members Identified

Unraveling a complex web of intrigue, the Turkish National Police have identified 445 of their staff members as having connections with the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), a group heavily implicated in the failed 2016 coup attempt. This startling revelation was shared by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who detailed a rigorous administrative inquiry into these individuals triggered by their presence in a seized database.

Decoding the ‘Garson’ Database

The database, codenamed ‘Garson’ (Waiter), was initially seized from a collaborator back in 2017. It contains exhaustive information on FETÖ infiltrators within law enforcement that has been meticulously collected over 16 years. The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has been diligently working on deciphering this encrypted database. Up to this point, the police have sifted through approximately 57,000 documents, unearthing not only the infiltrators but also 4,121 individuals who acted as handlers for these infiltrators. This group includes ‘sisters’ responsible for female police officers linked to FETÖ.

The Handlers’ Role

The handlers have been found to be involved in various plots against the government, including two coup attempts in 2013 and the 2016 military coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ. FETÖ, led by Fethullah Gülen, has posed as a religious group while operating a network of schools and charities. However, investigations have revealed that the group strategically placed members in key positions within the army, law enforcement, the judiciary, and other institutions. Tactics such as stealing examination questions and answers were often employed to facilitate this infiltration.

Fallout from the 2016 Coup Attempt

Following the 2016 coup attempt, which led to 251 deaths and nearly 2,200 injuries, thousands were detained, arrested, or dismissed from public sector jobs. This massive action significantly weakened FETÖ’s network in Turkey, but the recent revelations indicate that the fight against the organization’s influence continues.

Crime Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

