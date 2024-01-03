Turkish Cypriot Lawyer Akan Kursat Arrested in Rome Over Illegal Property Sales

On a chilly January morning in Rome, a Turkish Cypriot lawyer named Akan Kursat found himself apprehended by Italian law enforcement. The arrest, facilitated by a European court warrant, was not for a crime committed on Italian soil, but rather a far-reaching issue rooted in the complex history and politics of Cyprus. The case at the heart of the arrest revolves around illegal sales of Greek Cypriot properties in the northern part of the island nation.

Unraveling a Deep-Seated Controversy

Reports indicate that Kursat, who is married to the Deputy Parliament Speaker of the north, Fazilet Ozdenefe, had been exploiting these disputed properties for personal gain. The Republic of Cyprus had issued an arrest warrant for him back in 2007, marking him a wanted man on the European continent for over a decade. The Cypriot police are currently investigating how Kursat managed to travel to Italy from Larnaca airport, a puzzling question given the existence of the arrest warrant.

A Family Business in the Limelight

Kursat runs a law firm alongside his father, Talat Kursat. The duo is notorious for representing a company involved in the tourist development of Greek Cypriot properties. They have been implicated in large-scale illegal property sales in Trikomo, a region known for its captivating beauty and serene landscapes. The Kursats stand accused of selling houses to foreigners under false pretenses, leading to serious allegations of extortion by the defrauded investors.

The Mystery of the Missed Arrest

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Kursat was not detained at Larnaca airport, which suggests a discrepancy between his identity documents and the European arrest warrant. The lawyer was not apprehended at Rome’s airport either but was arrested elsewhere in the city. This scenario has raised questions regarding the effectiveness of the European arrest warrant system and the procedures in place at airports across the continent.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar has sought the assistance of the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs in the couple’s case. The unfolding situation reflects a broader narrative of disputed territories, property rights, and the often murky waters of international law.