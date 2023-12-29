en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Turkey’s Counterterrorism Efforts: 32 Suspects Detained in Nationwide Operation

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:12 am EST
Turkey’s Counterterrorism Efforts: 32 Suspects Detained in Nationwide Operation

In a significant blow to terrorism, Turkey’s intelligence agency MİT and security forces have apprehended 32 individuals suspected of orchestrating potential terrorist attacks aimed at synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi embassy in Ankara. Notably, among the detainees, three have been identified as high-ranking ISIS members.

A Broader Counterterrorism Initiative

This operation is a part of Turkey’s expansive counterterrorism efforts, which have been particularly active of late. A staggering total of 304 people have been detained across the country for suspected ISIS affiliations as part of the anti-terrorist campaign, fittingly named ‘Operation Heroes.’

Operation Heroes: A Massive Deployment

Operation Heroes involves an unprecedented deployment of 13,440 security personnel. Their mission is to combat the persistent threat of terrorism and uphold national security. Their efforts have led to the arrest of numerous suspects, including an Iraqi national wanted with a blue notice issued by Interpol.

Controversy Over Handling of Detainees

However, alongside these achievements, the operation has come under scrutiny. Claims have emerged that many of the detained ISIS militants are subsequently released by Turkish authorities. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of the operation and the government’s approach to handling detainees with extremist affiliations.

The magnitude of these operations mirrors Turkey’s ongoing struggle against terrorism and the intricate challenges it faces in managing detainees with alleged extremist ties. It’s a sobering reminder of the persistent threat that extremist organizations pose and the relentless efforts required to ensure national security.

0
Crime Terrorism Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day

By Safak Costu

Gunmen Attack Town in Nigeria's Anambra State, Two Police Officers Killed

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Deans Lane in Shock as Homicide Investigation Unfolds

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Former Kenyan Tourism Secretary Implicated in Corruption Scandal

By Israel Ojoko

Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action ...
@Crime · 12 mins
Holiday Season Sees Surge in Domestic Violence: A Call to Action ...
heart comment 0
Canserbero Case: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny as Investigation Takes a Shocking Turn

By Nimrah Khatoon

Canserbero Case: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny as Investigation Takes a Shocking Turn
Gardaí Identify Suspects in West Ireland Burglary Spree

By BNN Correspondents

Gardaí Identify Suspects in West Ireland Burglary Spree
Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

By Mazhar Abbas

Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern
Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
38 seconds
Triple Viral Outbreak Strains Greece's Healthcare System
Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership
2 mins
Larne and Linfield Gear Up for Crucial Top-Two Clash in Irish Premiership
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
4 mins
Father Appeals for Public Support to Fund Son's Urgent Heart Surgery
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
6 mins
2024 Forecast: Arsenal's Uncertainty, Nigeria's Political Rehabilitation, and Economic Policy Shifts
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
6 mins
Latin America Now: Elections, Miracles, and Challenges
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
7 mins
Uganda's FDC Split: Unveiling the Core Reasons and Implications
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
8 mins
Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
8 mins
National Unity Platform: A Rising Force in Ugandan Politics
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
11 mins
AI Tool Predicts Heart Complications from Breast Cancer Treatments
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
55 mins
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
1 hour
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
2 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
8 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
8 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app