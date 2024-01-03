en English
Crime

Turkey Detains 56 Internationally Sought Individuals in ‘GAFAS-28’ Operation: A Global Law Enforcement Triumph

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
In an unprecedented move of international cooperation and decisive law enforcement, Turkey’s authorities have detained 56 individuals, all internationally sought under the red notice of Interpol. The wide-reaching operation, dubbed ‘GAFAS-28’, spanned across 11 regions within Turkey’s borders and involved individuals wanted by an extensive list of 18 different states.

International Effort

The states involved in this massive operation include the United States, Germany, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Belarus, Morocco, Palestine, India, Israel, Iran, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, and Jordan. The sheer number of nations involved paints a vivid picture of the operation’s global resonance and the international effort involved in its execution.

The Crimes

The individuals detained were sought for a myriad of crimes, ranging from money laundering, immigrant smuggling, drug trafficking, bribery, and human trafficking to theft, fraud, and other offenses. The broad spectrum of crimes underscores the complexity and depth of this operation and the relentless pursuit of justice by the Turkish authorities and Interpol.

Minister’s Announcement

The news of this significant law enforcement operation was announced by Ali Yerlikaya, the Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs, through his social media account, affirming Turkey’s commitment to international law enforcement cooperation. This operation represents a significant stride in Turkey’s efforts to combat international crime and protect its citizens and the world at large.

In other news, the FIA Prize-Giving 2023 event hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan, was noted for its grandeur and spectacle. Azerbaijan’s Compulsory Health Insurance Fund’s budget for 2024 was approved, signifying the nation’s continued emphasis on public health. The number of COVID-19 infections in Azerbaijan is also being closely monitored to ensure public safety and health.

Crime
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

