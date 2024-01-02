en English
Crime

Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough, Turkish authorities have apprehended Nuri Gökhan Bozkır, a prime suspect in the 2002 assassination of academician and writer, Necip Hablemitoğlu. The arrest, a culmination of a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Branch Directorate and Intelligence Branch Directorate of the Ankara Police Department, marks a turning point in a case that has been fraught with complexities and uncertainties for over two decades.

Longstanding Fugitive Apprehended

Nuri Gökhan Bozkır, who was previously convicted in a weapons smuggling case and served a 21-year sentence, had been on the run since failing to adhere to a judicial control requirement in July. He was brought to Turkey from Ukraine by an MIT operation, only to abscond soon after. His arrest was made possible by the concerted efforts of the Counter-Terrorism Branch and Intelligence Branch of the Ankara Police Department.

A Murky Case Reopened

The assassination of Assoc. Dr. Necip Hablemitoğlu, a faculty member of Ankara University, in December 2002, had been a cold case for years. The case was reopened after the 2016 coup attempt, with new suspicions of FETÖ involvement coming to light. Bozkır, a former captain in the Special Forces Command, was implicated in the murder and was released pending trial due to the potential for a change in the evidence situation favoring the defendants.

Murder, Mayhem, and A Trail of Evidence

Bozkır was not only wanted for his association with the Hablemitoğlu murder, but he was also implicated in providing weapons to terrorist organizations and conspiring to commit murder. Furthermore, he was involved in a separate case related to the smuggling of explosive materials camouflaged as onions. The gravity of his alleged crimes and the successful execution of his arrest underline the relentless pursuit of justice by Turkish authorities.

Crime Law Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

