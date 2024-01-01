Turkey Arrests 189 Suspects in Nationwide Anti-ISIS Operation

In a major preemptive action, Turkish authorities have apprehended 189 individuals suspected of having links to the Islamic State (IS) group. This operation, codenamed “HEROES-38,” spanned 37 cities, including Istanbul and the capital, Ankara, where 27 suspects were taken into custody. The move comes as part of Turkey’s continued efforts to combat IS militants who have been responsible for several deadly attacks on Turkish soil.

Maintaining Vigilance Against Terrorism

The nationwide sweep was conducted ahead of New Year celebrations, reflecting Turkey’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and international visitors during significant public events. This proactive approach is particularly noteworthy given the notorious New Year’s assault on an Istanbul nightclub in 2017, which resulted in 39 fatalities. The memory of this horrific event remains a stark reminder of the potential threats posed by extremist groups.

Significance of Operation HEROES-38

Operation HEROES-38 is not an isolated incident; it forms part of a broader strategy to counter terrorism. Just a day prior to the operation, Turkish security forces detained 32 more IS suspects, which included three key figures allegedly plotting attacks on religious institutions such as churches and synagogues, as well as the Iraqi embassy. These arrests, in addition to the 304 suspected IS militants apprehended in simultaneous raids across Turkey the previous week, demonstrate the government’s ongoing commitment to eliminate potential threats.

Turkey’s Continued Efforts Against Terrorism

Beyond these operations, Turkey has been intensifying its efforts against extremist groups since designating the Islamic State as a terrorist organization in 2013. The country has suffered from numerous deadly attacks since then, including a suicide bombing in Istanbul in March 2016. The recent increase in operations against IS and other militant groups is evidence of the government’s dedication to combatting terrorism and maintaining national security.