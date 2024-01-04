en English
Crime

Tupelo Witnesses Two Felony Fleeing Cases in Separate Incidents

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST


In two separate incidents last week, Tupelo witnessed felony fleeing charges and multiple other counts against two local men. The cases, in their distinct ways, underscore the indomitable vigilance of local law enforcement and the relentless pursuit of public safety.

Jordan B. Hill: A Chase and Drug Bust

The first incident involved 28-year-old Okolona resident, Jordan B. Hill. Hill was initially approached by Tupelo police officers for obstructing a business parking lot exit. However, what would have been a routine interaction took a dramatic turn when illegal drugs were detected in his car. Hill, caught off guard, attempted to flee, triggering a pursuit that concluded with his capture. He was subsequently charged with felony fleeing, possession of drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Hill, who was already under the shadow of two existing capias warrants, was ordered by a municipal judge to be held without bond.

Floyd D. Bogan Jr.: A History of Felonies

The second incident centered on Floyd D. Bogan Jr., a 34-year-old Tupelo resident. Bogan was served a capias warrant linked to a 2019 incident in which he was indicted for felony fleeing, firearm possession by a felon, and felony DUI (fourth offense). After failing to appear for his arraignment post a September 2022 arrest, Bogan found himself under arrest again. This time, he was held without bond by the circuit court.

Community Vigilance and Local Law Enforcement

These incidents highlight the critical role of community vigilance and the unyielding efforts of local law enforcement in maintaining public order and safety. The Tupelo Police Department’s swift and decisive actions in these cases underscore their commitment to justice. The community is urged to continue its cooperation with law enforcement, reporting any information related to these or other incidents, thereby playing a direct role in safeguarding their city.

In the face of such incidents, Tupelo stands resilient, a testament to the strength of its community and the dedication of its law enforcement agencies. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the ongoing battle against crime, and the unwavering commitment to bring those who break the law to justice.

Crime Law United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

