Crime

Tulsa’s Donut Hole Stands Firm: Celebrates Hate Crime Conviction with 700 Free Donuts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:51 pm EST
Tulsa’s Donut Hole Stands Firm: Celebrates Hate Crime Conviction with 700 Free Donuts

It was a day of sweet victory at The Donut Hole, a donut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The establishment had been the target of a hate crime in October of the previous year, when it hosted a drag event and an exhibition of LGBT art. Neo-Nazi Coby Dale Green had firebombed the shop, leaving the staff and customers living in fear. The attack was not his first; he had previously smashed the store’s windows and left threatening notes. But this time, justice was served.

The Sentence

Green was convicted of the attack involving a Molotov cocktail and was handed a five-year sentence in federal prison. This was not a mere act of vandalism but a hate crime that left a community trembling and a business in ruins. The lengthy sentence served as a firm stand against hate crimes and a reassuring message to the LGBT community.

A Sweet Celebration

In response to the conviction, The Donut Hole celebrated in a unique way. They distributed 700 free donuts to the community, a gesture that was more than just a show of gratitude. It was a statement of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. The event, aptly named ‘The Queens Dirty Dozens,’ was a clear message to their attackers and to the world: they were here to stay.

Community Solidarity

Drag performer Josie Lee Turrelle emphasized the importance of the event as a statement of presence and solidarity within the community. The shop owners, Sarah Swain and Brian Hunter, along with the community, stood strong, showing that love wins over hate. A GoFundMe campaign launched in the aftermath of the attacks raised over $24,000, reinforcing this message of love and unity. The community’s response to rebuild and support The Donut Hole was an exemplification of solidarity and resistance to hatred and bigotry.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

