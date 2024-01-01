Tulsa’s Donut Hole Stands Firm: Celebrates Hate Crime Conviction with 700 Free Donuts
It was a day of sweet victory at The Donut Hole, a donut shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The establishment had been the target of a hate crime in October of the previous year, when it hosted a drag event and an exhibition of LGBT art. Neo-Nazi Coby Dale Green had firebombed the shop, leaving the staff and customers living in fear. The attack was not his first; he had previously smashed the store’s windows and left threatening notes. But this time, justice was served.
The Sentence
Green was convicted of the attack involving a Molotov cocktail and was handed a five-year sentence in federal prison. This was not a mere act of vandalism but a hate crime that left a community trembling and a business in ruins. The lengthy sentence served as a firm stand against hate crimes and a reassuring message to the LGBT community.
A Sweet Celebration
In response to the conviction, The Donut Hole celebrated in a unique way. They distributed 700 free donuts to the community, a gesture that was more than just a show of gratitude. It was a statement of resilience and unity in the face of adversity. The event, aptly named ‘The Queens Dirty Dozens,’ was a clear message to their attackers and to the world: they were here to stay.
Community Solidarity
Drag performer Josie Lee Turrelle emphasized the importance of the event as a statement of presence and solidarity within the community. The shop owners, Sarah Swain and Brian Hunter, along with the community, stood strong, showing that love wins over hate. A GoFundMe campaign launched in the aftermath of the attacks raised over $24,000, reinforcing this message of love and unity. The community’s response to rebuild and support The Donut Hole was an exemplification of solidarity and resistance to hatred and bigotry.
