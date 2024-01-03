Tukwila Couple Discovers Pet Sitter’s Abuse of Their Dog, Advocates for Stricter Vetting on Pet-Sitting Apps

In Tukwila, Washington, a distressing event unfolded in the home of Fidel and Alysa Mendez when they discovered their pet sitter, identified as Jacob, was abusing one of their dogs. The Mendezes had initially hired Jacob through the Rover pet-sitting app but later opted for direct services to negotiate better pricing and responsibilities.

Caught on Camera

The abuse came to light when the couple, on their Christmas vacation, decided to check on their pets via their Ring home security camera. The footage unveiled a shocking scene where Jacob was seen hitting one of their dogs. This revelation left the Mendezes deeply distressed. Alysa Mendez expressed her shock and disbelief at the incident, while Fidel Mendez emphasized the profound emotional bond they share with their pets.

Immediate Action

Upon discovering the abuse, the couple promptly contacted the Tukwila Police. The law enforcement swiftly intervened, removing Jacob from the Mendezes’ property. The police have confirmed that charges are pending against Jacob for animal abuse, which, under Washington state law, is considered a felony.

Unfolding Developments

Amidst the distressing discovery of the abuse, the Mendezes also suspected Jacob of theft. They believe he may have stolen money from their home during his stint as their pet sitter. Following the incidents, Jacob has been banned from the Rover app. The Mendezes, now recovering from the shocking incident, are advocating for more stringent vetting processes on pet-sitting platforms. They aim to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with hiring pet sitters through these apps, hoping that no other pet owner would have to witness such a horrifying act against their beloved pets.