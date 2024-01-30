Tujunga Residents Raise Alarm Over Growing Homeless Encampment

Residents of Tujunga, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, have been living in the shadow of a growing homeless encampment near the former Verdugo Hills Golf Course. The encampment, which has expanded over the past few years, now features at least three RVs and various makeshift shelters lining La Tuna Canyon Road. The once peaceful and secure neighborhood is now grappling with safety concerns and criminal activities associated with the encampment.

A Growing Concern

The homeless individuals first settled in the parking lot of the now-defunct golf course. However, they were forced to relocate by the property owners, moving their makeshift homes to the nearby road. The relocation has only amplified the concerns of the local residents as the encampment has become more visible and the associated issues more prevalent.

Crime and Safety Risks

Long-time Tujunga resident and current candidate for a state assembly seat, Tony Rodriguez, has pinpointed the encampment as a hub for criminal activities. Instances of narcotics issues and a violent incident involving a stabbing have been linked to the encampment, painting a grim picture of the situation. The safety of the residents, particularly those living near La Tuna Canyon Road, is now at risk.

Residents Demand Action

The Tujunga community is now urging city officials to take more decisive action against the crime stemming from the encampment and to remove the squatters from the area. The residents value the area's natural beauty and the sense of security they once enjoyed. The encampment, with its associated crime and safety issues, jeopardizes these values, prompting a call for swift and firm action.