TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently unveiled its list of the top 10 ‘biggest catches’ for the year 2023, underscoring the agency’s vigilant efforts to ensure safety in American airports. The rundown includes a range of dangerous and illegal items discovered during airport screenings, shedding light on the diversity of attempts made by individuals to bypass security.

Infamous List of TSA’s Biggest Catches

This list, released annually by the TSA, presents an intriguing glimpse into the world of airport security. It features items like inert IEDs, firearms, knives, homemade bombs, and even marijuana concealed in a diaper. Each item’s discovery comes with its own story, demonstrating the creative, and often audacious, methods employed by individuals attempting to smuggle illicit goods or carry dangerous items onto flights.

Crystal Meth Cleverly Camouflaged in Crab Seasoning

Ranking seventh on this list is a particularly noteworthy case from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. In late October, TSA officers made an astonishing discovery: a pound of crystal meth, cleverly hidden within a container of crab boil seasoning. This method of concealment was as ingenious as it was audacious, with the meth transformed into a powder form, secured within a gallon bag, and cunningly concealed amidst the pungent seasoning.

The offender went to great lengths to maintain the illusion of an unaltered item. The jar’s factory-sealed paper was carefully re-glued after the insertion of the illicit substance, making it appear as though the container had never been opened. The perpetrator was federally charged, marking a significant win for the TSA.

Security Vigilance in the Face of Creative Smuggling Attempts

This incident, among others on the list, showcases the ongoing efforts and vigilance of the TSA in intercepting and thwarting attempts to smuggle dangerous or illegal substances across our nation’s airports. It also highlights the creativity of these smuggling attempts, requiring constant evolution in security measures to keep pace.

New Orleans was the only city to make the list twice this year, further emphasizing the continuous challenges faced by airport security officers in their unending quest to ensure the safety of all passengers.