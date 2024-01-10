en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
TSA Reveals Top 10 Biggest Catches of 2023: Meth Hidden in Crab Seasoning Takes the Spotlight

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently unveiled its list of the top 10 ‘biggest catches’ for the year 2023, underscoring the agency’s vigilant efforts to ensure safety in American airports. The rundown includes a range of dangerous and illegal items discovered during airport screenings, shedding light on the diversity of attempts made by individuals to bypass security.

Infamous List of TSA’s Biggest Catches

This list, released annually by the TSA, presents an intriguing glimpse into the world of airport security. It features items like inert IEDs, firearms, knives, homemade bombs, and even marijuana concealed in a diaper. Each item’s discovery comes with its own story, demonstrating the creative, and often audacious, methods employed by individuals attempting to smuggle illicit goods or carry dangerous items onto flights.

Crystal Meth Cleverly Camouflaged in Crab Seasoning

Ranking seventh on this list is a particularly noteworthy case from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. In late October, TSA officers made an astonishing discovery: a pound of crystal meth, cleverly hidden within a container of crab boil seasoning. This method of concealment was as ingenious as it was audacious, with the meth transformed into a powder form, secured within a gallon bag, and cunningly concealed amidst the pungent seasoning.

The offender went to great lengths to maintain the illusion of an unaltered item. The jar’s factory-sealed paper was carefully re-glued after the insertion of the illicit substance, making it appear as though the container had never been opened. The perpetrator was federally charged, marking a significant win for the TSA.

Security Vigilance in the Face of Creative Smuggling Attempts

This incident, among others on the list, showcases the ongoing efforts and vigilance of the TSA in intercepting and thwarting attempts to smuggle dangerous or illegal substances across our nation’s airports. It also highlights the creativity of these smuggling attempts, requiring constant evolution in security measures to keep pace.

New Orleans was the only city to make the list twice this year, further emphasizing the continuous challenges faced by airport security officers in their unending quest to ensure the safety of all passengers.

0
Crime Security Transportation
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
In a disturbing turn of events, the community of Hollywood, Florida was left reeling following the gruesome discovery of a deceased baby boy in a dumpster. The body was unearthed around 8 a.m. on a Monday by a diligent construction worker, who was disposing of debris from his Infinity Roofing job. The dumpster, located outside
Hollywood, Florida Shook by Gruesome Discovery of Dead Baby in Dumpster
FTX Founder Enlists Marc Mukasey's Legal Expertise Amid Fraud Conviction
6 mins ago
FTX Founder Enlists Marc Mukasey's Legal Expertise Amid Fraud Conviction
Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts
7 mins ago
Scammers Siphon £138,000 from Jersey Residents via Fake Bank Texts
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
5 mins ago
Disturbing Mass Pigeon Deaths in Leeds Liverpool Canal: Air Rifle Shooting Suspected
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
5 mins ago
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
6 mins ago
Traumatic Police Incident in Leicestershire Leads to Fatal Dog Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
32 seconds
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
48 seconds
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
53 seconds
ODOC Seeks $8.3M to Revive OSP Prison Rodeo, Boosting McAlester's Economy
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
4 mins
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
5 mins
Fashion and Health: The Surprising Risks of Everyday Clothing
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
5 mins
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Call Amid Border Crisis
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
5 mins
Burglary in Katherine, Northern Territory: Potent Drugs Stolen, Public Warned
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
6 mins
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
6 mins
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app